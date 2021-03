DULUTH -- In the second episode of her Northland Outdoors podcast, Ali Juten, known as Ali UpNorth , talks about an all-ladies ice fishing event she recently hosted and discusses a Ladies Midwest Meetup.

"There is something really truly special about going on a trip with all ladies," she says. "Just like guys' trips, there's something very unique about those trips."

Some of the women on the trip had not experienced ice fishing before.

"We really had a great time," she says.

