This weekend will be feeling like spring! Highs will range from 30s to even 60s for some. A breeze will pick up for the Dakotas and western Minnesota on Saturday with more wind for the region on Sunday.

We'll close out the work week with more sunshine than clouds. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s over the western Dakotas with 30s and 40s for the rest.

Far from cold on Saturday morning. The chilliest areas will be in northeastern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.

Ice fishing will be quite mild, but breezy for the Dakotas and parts of Minnesota on Saturday. With the mild temperatures and sunshine watch for lakes with current as they could start to open up in some areas.

A south and southeast wind will blow throughout the day on Saturday into Saturday night. This wind will help keep our temperatures warm Saturday night.

Saturday will warm into the 50s and 60s for a large portion of the area. Still mild for northern Minnesota and into Wisconsin.

The wind will stay up Saturday night into Sunday with a blustery close to the weekend for most of Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Parts of the region have a shot at some first 60s of the year! The south and southeast wind will help boost temperatures for most of the area. We stay dry and mild to close the weekend.