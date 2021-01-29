GRAND FORKS -- It’s been a few years since the region saw a winter as tame as this one.

That certainly was the trend up until earlier this week, when temperatures in parts of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota plummeted into the minus-30 range, according to the National Weather Service.

Still, subzero temperatures have been the exception rather than the rule, and as the book on January closes, the winter of 2020-21 is shaping up as a bit of a wimp by North Country standards, both in terms of temperature and snowfall, which remains scarce across the region.

“Open winters,” the old-timers called winters like this.

“I tell you what, it’s great for wildlife and people alike,” said Jeb Williams, wildlife chief for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck.

The winter of 2020-21 is drawing comparisons to the winter of 2011-12, a year the ice went off Lake of the Woods on April 8, 2012 – nearly a month ahead of average – the earliest ice-out ever recorded on the big lake, based on Minnesota Department of Natural Resources records.

Whether winters like this are good or bad is a matter of perspective. They’re good for deer and other critters trying to survive in the wild. They’re good for hikers and bikers, who are taking to the trails in droves.

For ice anglers, by comparison, the conditions are a mixed bag. Balmy temperatures and lack of snow make it easy to get out and get around, but ice conditions in some places have been sketchy.

Still, ice fishing is booming both in North Dakota and Minnesota, fisheries managers in the two states say.

“For North Dakota as a whole, we’ve probably never seen so much activity,” said Greg Power, fisheries chief for the Game and Fish Department in Bismarck.

Power attributes the trend to easy access, favorable weather, good fish populations and the ongoing hunger to get outdoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are just outside doing whatever a lot more now,” he said.

Wheelhouse influx

Nowhere, perhaps, is the boom in ice fishing more apparent than Lake of the Woods and Upper Red Lake, both of which are seeing “off the charts” wheelhouse traffic, said Henry Drewes, Northwest Region fisheries supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in Bemidji.

Both lakes cater to the deluxe fish houses on wheels by offering plowed ice roads and other amenities. Marginal ice farther south in Minnesota likely has drawn more anglers north, Drewes said, especially those who own wheelhouses.

“We could be looking at record years for angling pressure on both of those lakes again this year,” Drewes said. “The smaller lakes are getting a lot of fish activity, as well, particularly with four-wheelers and snowmobiles because we don’t have a lot of snow, and so they can really get around. We’re really seeing a lot of activity on our panfish lakes.

“Overall, I’d say fishing pressure this winter is continuing right where the summer left off – lots of activity.”

Wanted: more snow

Winters like this are less popular among skiers and snowmobilers, both of whom depend on snow to enjoy their pastimes. As of Thursday, Jan. 27, 13 of North Dakota’s 14 snowmobile trail systems were closed because of lack of snow, according to Snowmobile North Dakota; the lone exception was the East Central Valley Trail in Cass and Richland counties, where limited grooming has begun in areas south of Interstate 94.

Trails are somewhat better in northwest Minnesota, which has some of the best snow conditions in the region with the exception of the Arrowhead in northeast Minnesota, based on DNR snow depth charts.

Still, more would be better.

“We could use a good 8 inches of snow,” said Myles Hogenson, who grooms snowmobile trails in parts of Roseau and Lake of the Woods counties, including Beltrami Island State Forest, as a member of the Roseau County Trailblazers snowmobile club.

The trails are “hit-and-miss,” Hogenson said. Southern parts of Roseau County near Greenbush, Minn., only have enough snow for grooming in the ditches, he says, but the trails in Beltrami Forest are “pretty decent.”

Lack of snow definitely slows down the grooming process, Hogenson said.

“Some of it grooms up real nice, but to go across the swamps – they’re kind of rough,” he said. “Normally, I can travel about 7 or 8 miles an hour (with the groomer) across the swamp, and it was more like 3½.”

In Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, keeping the ski trails groomed in the Greenway also has been a challenge – both because of below-average snow and above-average temperatures, said Kim Greendahl, Greenway coordinator for the city of Grand Forks.

“These conditions have also caused freeze-and-thaw cycles that created a few patches of ice and bare grass along the trail,” Greendahl said. “We have been grooming a flat track for skiing, but it gets more use for walking, snowshoeing and fat tire biking. All of those activities have been popular this winter, especially on the ski trail.”

Activity plummets when the mercury drops, she said, a sign, perhaps, that people have grown accustomed to the mild winter.

“I have a few trail cameras throughout the Greenway so I can watch snow conditions (and) I can guarantee that activity just about comes to a standstill when it gets cold outside,” she said. “An extended period of cold weather would probably change that scenario. Still, bursts of cold weather cut about 90% of the trail use.”

Winter’s not over yet, of course, and February and March both could deliver a few weather wallops. But the days are getting longer, and even if Mother Nature delivers the occasional setback, the winter of 2020-21 likely will go down as friendly both to people and wildlife.

“We still have some winter potential, and more than likely we’re going to see some winter yet, there’s probably no doubt about that,” said Williams, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s wildlife chief. “But the conditions that wildlife have gotten, up to this point, definitely gives them the ability to withstand any winter now that we have left.”