Minnesota-based Rapala USA is recalling about 128,000 of the company’s battery-operated fillet knives after some of them caught fire.

The company made the recall earlier this month after finding out some of the rechargeable batteries overheated when plugged into a charger not produced by Rapala, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The 12 instances of a fire included "some cases causing damage to surrounding areas," the alert disclosed. No injuries have been reported.

The knives sold for about $100 from 2011 through 2018 at Cabela's, Fleet Farm and other retailers nationwide and at rapala.com.

The alert says anyone with one of these knives should stop using it immediately, remove the battery and look for a white "ETL" safety certification label on it. If the label is not there, contact Rapala for a free replacement battery.

Contact Rapala at 800-874-4451, custserv@rapalausa.com or rapala.com.