OTTERTAIL, Minn. -- An Otter Tail County woman is determined to help an injured swan but fears the bird may not live much longer.

The injured swan has been trapped on the ice near Long Lake near the town of Ottertail since Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Kim Hanson has named the swan Angel. The swan is injured but is not frozen, Hansons said Thursday, Jan. 21. "She needs off the ice now or she's not going to last another night." she said.

Swans mate for life and what Hanson said she thinks is Angel's family was nearby earlier in the day. Hanson did not know how the swan was injured.

Hanson is able to crawl down the bank, lay down on the ice and reach the swan. She has pushed a piece of foam out to Angel in an attempt to get the swan up off of the ice. She has also been throwing corn out to Angel in an attempt to keep the swan from starving.

"I'm not going to let you die, at least not on the ice," Hanson said to the swan. She said if Angel can be gotten off of the ice and to a rescue center, she will at least have a chance. If she dies at the rescue at least that is better than dying on the ice.

Hanson said she has talked to the Department of Natural Resources, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department, and the zoo in Wahpeton, N.D., among others and has been told to just let nature take its course. She said the Wild and Free wildlife rehab center in Minnesota could take the swan, but they cannot get her off the ice.

The water where Angel is trapped is shallow and the ice by the bank is about 2 inches thick, Hanson said.

Hanson said she does not dare take Angel off of the ice herself because she does not want her or anyone else to get hurt as Angel is still a wild swan. She said what she needs is someone who is licensed to rescue wildlife to come help get Angel off the ice and transport her to a bird rescue for rehabilitation.

With the help of former city of Ottertail Mayor Myron Lueders and the nearby Thumper Pond resort, Thumper Pond has lent Hanson a rescue pole and floatation device from its pool, Hanson said. She says she knows that Angel could be reached with this pole she just needs someone who can help to come.

Those who are qualified to rescue wildlife and wish to help Angel should contact the Perham Focus at 218-844-1491 to be put into contact with Hanson.