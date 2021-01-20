This weekend will feel a little more like January across the northland. We are also tracking snow moving out of South Dakota Saturday morning and moving into parts of the eastern Dakotas and much of Minnesota by Saturday afternoon. Areas of snow will continue through Sunday morning before areas of sun by Sunday afternoon.

Friday we will have high temperatures in the single digits to teens under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Saturday will start of cold with areas of snow moving in.

Snow will begin to move east out of South Dakota through Saturday morning.

Areas of snow will overspread much of Minnesota and parts of the eastern Dakotas Saturday afternoon and evening.

Snow moves out by Sunday with pockets of sun and clouds.