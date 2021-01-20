LAKE OF THE WOODS -- Fish weren’t exactly jumping out of the holes, but there was quite the excitement last Saturday, Jan. 16, when 8-year-old Lula King of East Grand Forks hooked into a 40-inch northern pike while ice fishing on Lake of the Woods.

“We were fishing in a day house from Springsteel Resort in 20 feet of water,” writes Lula’s dad, Jeremy. “The pike was caught on a glow jig tipped with a fathead minnow on 4-pound braided line. The fish tangled five other lines and pulled another rod down a hole across the house.”

Lula’s uncle, Jason King, captured the excitement on video.

“It was so much fun,” Jeremy King writes. “Lula has always loved fishing, and this experience has only added to that love. But now she has a taste for trophy fish!”

Lula is a third-grader at South Point Elementary School in East Grand Forks.