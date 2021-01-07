High pressure will dominate much of the region's weather over the weekend. This will lead to more of the same weather we've recently had. Expect cloudy to mostly cloudy sky conditions with light winds Friday through most of Sunday. Temperatures will stay above average for the region over the weekend as well.

Northland Outdoors Forecast: A Breezy Weekend with a Few Showers

We'll close out this work week with light winds, mostly cloudy sky, and a few flurries across North Dakota. High temperatures will vary from 20s to 30s over the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

We'll kick off Saturday on a mild note. Temperatures look to be in the teens and 20s during the morning hours. There will be the potential for patchy fog.

Heading outdoors for the afternoon on Saturday? The weather looks quite solid with light winds and more of the comfortable January temperatures. Whether it is skiing, ice fishing, or just out for a walk, Saturday looks like a pleasant, but cloudy January day.

Most of the area will stay overcast on Saturday, but dry. Watch for some areas of fog to linger here and there.

We'll close out the afternoon with highs mainly in the 20s and 30s for the region on Saturday afternoon.

High pressure will still be in control of the weather for most of the region on Sunday, but some areas of clearing sky will filter into the western Dakotas.

Winds will stay light on Sunday for most of the area, but western and northern North Dakota will have lighter breezes compared to Friday and Saturday's winds.

The close of the weekend will still be mild. Highs will reach into the 20s and many into the 30s.