The new year will feature some pretty mild first days. Highs will warm into the 20s and 30s for most of the northern plains and upper Midwest with some areas of the western Dakotas getting even warmer yet. Snow will clip southern Wisconsin late on Saturday while the rest of the area has a fairly dry weekend.

New Year's Day will be mild with lighter winds for most of the area. Looks like a great day to get out and enjoy some of the outdoors. I plan on getting out on the ice and setting up some tip-ups.

A few gusts will top off in the teens to some lower 20s for the Dakotas and far northwestern Minnesota on Saturday.

A weak front looks to bring a few sprinkles mixed with a few flurries over northwestern North Dakota on Saturday while the rest of the area stays fairly dry.

Watch for a little fog in the eastern Dakotas and parts of Minnesota on Saturday morning. Looks like a mild if not warm start to a January day.

The eastern part of North Dakota and northern Minnesota will feature some lighter winds midday on Saturday with a few gusts into the teens to lower 20s. With a little more snow we have on the ice it will be a little easier to hold in place compared to what it was like not long ago when the winds would pick up. It really looks like a solid weekend to get out and enjoy some ice fishing.

Saturday afternoon will warm into the 20s and 30s for most with even warmer temperatures to the west with the lack of snow on the ground.



The Dakotas and Minnesota will be dry on Saturday, but Saturday evening and night will bring a chance of snow to southern parts of Wisconsin.

Sunday will be mild, but expect it to become breezy across central and western North Dakota while the rest of the area will feature lighter winds with partly cloudy sky.

Have a great and safe weekend ahead! If you ever feel like sharing your outdoor photos - please send to jpiepenburg@wday.com or weather@wday.com