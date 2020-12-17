We'll close this work week with a few snow showers across northern Minnesota. A little cooler, but sunnier Saturday with a breeze picking up. Another chance of light snow clips the northern tier of our area on Sunday.

Light snow showers will be in the area on Friday. These areas of light snow will pass by the northern half of Minnesota throughout the day and then move into parts of Wisconsin Friday night.

Most of us will be in the 30s on Friday afternoon with a few 20s in northern North Dakota. A little cloudier near the areas with snow and into southern Minnesota and Wisconsin.We wake up cooler on Saturday, although still mild for December. Most of Saturday appears to stay dry with more sunshine than clouds.Ice fishing will be a little blustery across North Dakota on Saturday. Definitely want to bring some way to anchor down your hub, flip over, or house. It won't be quite as windy across northern Minnesota, but a little breeze will still be possible.Winds will be out of the south and southwest on Saturday. Here is a look at potential gusts during the afternoon.Expect more sunshine than clouds for the eastern Dakotas and most of Minnesota on Saturday.

Winds will be lighter on Sunday for the eastern Dakotas and Minnesota, but expect the breeze to linger over the western side of both North and South Dakota.



A clipper to the north of us will bring a chance of light snow to north and northeastern North Dakota long with northern Minnesota on Sunday.



Sunday will be warmer than Saturday with highs ranging from upper 20s in northeastern Minnesota to 50s in the western Dakotas.





