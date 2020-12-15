ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking applications from Minnesota residents interested in serving on the statewide Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee.

Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.

Aquatic invasive species are one of the state’s most pressing natural resource issues. Preventing the spread of zebra mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil, invasive carp, starry stonewort and other invasive plants and animals is of critical environmental, recreational and economic importance. The DNR established the advisory committee in 2013 to help guide the agency’s AIS prevention and management activities. Members provide advice and diverse perspectives to the DNR invasive species program.

Committee members consider program direction, emerging research needs, communications and funding strategies. The committee meets eight times a year either online or in a central Minnesota location. Due to COVID-19, meetings are currently being held online.

Advisory committee members can expect to spend between six to 16 hours per month preparing for and attending meetings during their three-year terms.

The DNR is accepting applications online. Advisory committee data is classified as private under state law, except for what is specifically listed in statute as public. For more information, contact Heidi Wolf, 651-259-5152.