While the first part of the month was very mild, this weekend will be the start of a little cooling trend compared to what we had. Temperatures will still be seasonal if not above average for most. Expect a mainly dry weekend besides a chance of snow in parts of Wisconsin.

Areas of snow will be possible over southern and southeastern Wisconsin on Friday into Saturday. Most of the area will close this work week with highs in the 30s.

We'll be making more ice on Saturday morning as much of the area starts off the day in the teens.There may be a little breeze for some of us on Saturday. Plan on bringing some some way to anchor your fish house down just in case. With the lack of snow on the lakes a little breeze will make it tougher to keep your flip-over in place.Saturday will be a little cooler with highs staying near freezing or even below for much of the area.

A few flurries and snow showers will be possible near the badlands along with the snow in Wisconsin on Saturday. The central and eastern Dakotas along with Minnesota will have a dry and quiet day.Winds will be a little stronger near the Twin Cities and into Wisconsin on Saturday. A few areas near the Red River Valley into northern Minnesota could have gusts into the teens.We finish this weekend on a quiet note, although we may have a little breeze out of the northwest on Sunday.