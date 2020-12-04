An innovator and fishing legend, Ron Lindner died Monday, Nov. 30 and prompted many to reflect on the life and impact of the man enshrined in both the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame and the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame.

Lindner built a media empire, developed a comprehensive lake, river and reservoir identification system and shared his knowledge and love of fishing with thousands through videos, TV shows, books, magazines and more.

In this episode of Northland Outdoors, Chad Koel shares his personal stories about Lindner and the impact the fishing great had on others.

Read about Ron Lindner's life in the feature story written by the Brainerd Dispatch for Forum Communications.

