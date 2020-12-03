We close out this work week with highs ranging from 50s in parts of the Dakotas to mainly thirties in the Red River Valley through Minnesota and Wisconsin.



Since we are lacking the snowpack over the region, most of the area will wake up in the 20s on Saturday morning.There will be a little breeze for parts of the central and western Dakotas on Saturday, but light winds are likely for Minnesota and Wisconsin. A little more wind may pick up for Minnesota on Sunday compared to Saturday's wind forecast.A cold front may bring a few flurries and some clouds to the area on Saturday and Sunday, but conditions will be mostly sunny for the Dakotas.Highs on Saturday will range from mainly 30s for the eastern Dakotas through Minnesota and Wisconsin. Some 40s will be scattered here and there with a little better shot at the warmer air in South Dakota and the western half of North Dakota.I've seen some fisherman already out on the ice catching walleyes and spearing pike. Most seem to be in northern Minnesota and northeastern North Dakota. Be cautious venturing out on some bodies of water right now. While some may be safe, others are not quite ready yet. Temperatures will be mild on Saturday with a little more wind on the North Dakota side.Temperatures on Sunday will trend similar to Saturday's. Highs top off mainly in the 30s for the region with 40s and some 50s in the Dakotas. Winds will be lighter on Sunday for North Dakota with a little northerly wind for Minnesota to close the weekend.