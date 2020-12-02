RED LAKE -- Upper Red Lake has been ranked one of the best ice fishing destinations in the U.S., in a list compiled by FishingBooker, an online platform for booking fishing trips.

Described as “walleye ice fishing heaven,” Upper Red Lake was featured on the list along with six other premier destinations that span across the country, from Vermont to Alaska.

“Red Lake is the perfect destination for those who want to try ice angling for the first time,” FishingBooker said in a release. “But it’s also a great spot for seasoned anglers who are looking for some easy fun.”

Red Lake is divided into two lakes that are connected by a channel, with Lower Red Lake and 60% of Upper Red Lake closed to the public. The maximum depth of the lake is 15 feet, and this allows for ice to form as early as November, the release said.

The remaining 40% of the lake provides ample opportunity to catch walleye, and the release noted that the reservoir is also packed with large crappie and perch.

“With a large population of walleye, and a shallow lake, fishing here is really good and you’ll be reeling them in all day long,” the release said.

Here are FishingBooker’s other top ice fishing destinations in the country: