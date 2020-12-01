BRAINERD, Minn. -- Ron Lindner, a giant in the world of fishing who along with his brother left an indelible mark as innovators of the sport, died Monday, Nov. 30, at the age of 86.

Driven by a love for fishing, Lindner and younger brother Al Lindner sought to turn that passion into careers more than 50 years ago when they walked into Koep’s Bait and Tackle in Nisswa, seeking employment as guides. In 1968, along with other members of the Nisswa Guides’ League, the pair developed Lindy Tackle Co. and invented the Lindy rig, used by millions of walleye anglers.

Those beginnings were the nucleus of what would become a dominating media empire stretching across several mediums, beginning with the founding of In-Fisherman magazine and expanding into radio, television, books and more.

“The easiest way I could capsulize and describe my brother, the three parts of his life that were important to him — his faith, his family and the fishing business. Those three things,” Al Lindner said Tuesday. “His whole life, nothing else interested him, nothing else was important to him. It was his faith, his family and the fishing industry, 24/7.”

Based in the Brainerd lakes area, the Lindner brothers brought a scientific approach to angling that helped propel them as premier tournament fishermen and deep wells of knowledge on all things fishing. Ron Lindner is credited with developing a comprehensive lake, river and reservoir identification classification system and a fish response calendar, according to the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame, along with what he called the algebra of angling: F+L+P=S, or Fish + Location + Presentation = Success.

Lindner had three patents and 30 unique designs under his belt, along with co-authoring 10 books and writing hundreds of articles and thousands of radio and television scripts.

Over the last 17 years, the Lindner brothers continued to share their knowledge and the joy they found in fishing by educating anglers as part of Lindner Media Productions, a company led by Ron’s sons James and Daniel Lindner. The company currently produces five outdoor television shows: “Angling Edge,” “Fishing Edge,” “Ultimate Fishing Experience,” “The Ontario Experience” and “AnglingBuzz.”

In-Fisherman, which the Lindners sold to Primedia in 1998, posted on its Facebook page Tuesday morning in tribute to Ron Lindner.

“Ron was always measuring the pulse of the fishing industry in order to stay a step ahead of the crowd. That was in large part what made In-Fisherman such a popular entity among a hardcore group of anglers. ‘Teaching North America to Fish Is Our Business’ was the In-Fisherman call to action and it served a generation of anglers and industry insiders well,” the post stated. “ … Rest in peace, Ron. Your accolades are too many and varied to be captured here, right now, but will be revisited as we move forward in a fishing world much influenced by your life of service to the cause.”