Weather will be pleasant this holiday weekend across the northland, but there will be some changes heading our way by late weekend.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Saturday's forecast is the pick day for the holiday weekend with some nearing to the mid to upper 40s to low 50s. Breeze out of the south will pick up throughout the day.

Sunday will be windy with some gusts into the 30s and 40s across the Dakota's and western Minnesota. Temperatures will remain nearly steady to slowly falling Sunday afternoon.