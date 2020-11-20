ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural resources on Thursday, Nov. 19, reported two new cases of chronic wasting disease in the state.

The fatal neurological disease was confirmed in a wild buck killed by a hunter Nov. 7 in Dakota County and a wild doe apparently killed Nov. 4 by a vehicle near Rochester in Olmsted County, according to the DNR.

The Dakota County buck is the first CWD-positive deer identified in the DNR’s south metro disease management zone since it was established earlier this year. The zone was created after a CWD-positive deer was found dead in March in Dakota County -- the county’s first.

The Olmsted County deer marks the farthest northwest that CWD has been found in the DNR’s southeast disease management zone.

“It’s concerning to see these two positive test results,” Michelle Carstensen, the DNR’s wildlife health program supervisor, said in an agency news release. “We will continue gathering data to see how prevalent the disease is in these areas, and maintain our aggressive management response.”

Ninety-five wild deer have tested positive for CWD in Minnesota since it was first detected in the state in 2002.

More information about CWD cases in Minnesota — including their locations — can be found on the DNR’s website.