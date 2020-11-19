The holiday shopping season has once again arrived, and there's no shortage of gifts out there for all our favorite hunters and anglers. That being said, finding the right one in a flooded sea of gadgets, especially on short notice, can be a difficult challenge. Fortunately, the hard working elves at Northland Outdoors have put together a handy 2020 guide. With items at all price points, this guide is perfect for finding the right gift for the right person.

#10: Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle

Stanley is a name familiar to outdoorsmen and harkens back to the days grandpa would take his grandchildren ice fishing. This vacuum insulated container is tailor made for keeping cold drinks cold on a hot summer day and hot drinks hot on those cold winter mornings.

The Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle is made with superior insulation that keeps liquids hot or cold for up to 24 hours. Made with BPA-free materials, keeping its contents safe to consume and the rust-proof 18/8 stainless steel construction on this insulated thermos means it can work just as hard as you do without impacting its performance. The ideal bottle to throw into your truck, work bag or hunting kit. Since 1913, Stanley has provided a lifetime warranty on all products.

#9: Plano Heavy-Duty Sportsman's Trunk

Plano has been in the business of keeping outside gear secure, protected and organized and have “upped the ante” with the new 108-quart storage trunk featuring molded grooves at the top and bottom that couple units together, in addition to an easily removable lid and tie downs on the side.

#8: The Complete Guide to Hunting, Butchering, and Cooking Wild Game

This bestselling book by renowned outdoorsman Steven Rinella is the comprehensive big-game hunting guide and claims to be a great read for both novice and expert hunters. Featuring more than 400 full-color photographs, this book will recommend equipment from clothing to cutlery to camping gear to weapons.

Featuring basic and advanced hunting strategies, including spot-and-stalk hunting, ambush hunting, still hunting, drive hunting, and backpack hunting; how to effectively use decoys and calling for big game; how to find hunting locations, on both public and private land, and how to locate areas that other hunters aren’t using; and more.

Once you’ve used the techniques described to land that big game, the book provides information on how to butcher your own big-game animals and select the proper cuts for sausages, roasts and steaks. How to utilize underappreciated cuts such as ribs and shanks, and most importantly, cooking techniques and recipes for both outdoor and indoor preparation of wild game.

#7: Smoke Vault 18-inch Propane Gas Smoker

While many smokers have just enough power to dry jerky, the 18-inch-by-24-inch Smoke Vault creates a wide range of usable heat that can be used for smoking ribs, fish and turkeys as well as baking pies and breads.

The Camp Chef Smoke Vault infuses that great smoked flavor to your favorite cut of meat and at 18,000 BTUs of burner power, its fully adjustable heat-control dials and built-in temperature gauge help reach desired temperatures whether smoking ribs, fish, poultry or beef.

Two adjustable racks and a jerky smoking rack allow space to smoke above a heavy-gauge wood chip tray and a water pan designed to keep the meat moist.

#6: HotHands Hand Warmers - 40 Pair

Look no further for an excellent stocking stuffer idea for the outdoors enthusiast. With blistering cold making tracking down pheasant or ice fishing a challenge, these long-lasting hand warmers work for up to 10 hours as they provide extra heat when needed most.

HotHands warmers are single use, air-activated, heat packs that provide everyday warmth and are ideal for keeping hands warm when the temperature gets cold. They provide safe, natural heat, so the great outdoors become more accessible during those harsh winter months. Designed to fit in pockets or the palm of the hand, they are a convenient, compact and portable solution.

#5: Benelli 828U 20-gauge

Benelli made waves in 2015 releasing their first ever over/under in 20-gauge — A bird hunter’s dream. The 828U makes sub-gauge of particularly good use for upland hunters, who don’t want to carry a heavy shotgun afield all day.

The 20 weighs less than six pounds, and the 828U is a pretty sporty and sleek gun featuring carbon-fiber ribbing and no sides in order to cut down on gun weight. Featuring an easy-opening lever and steel lock-plate system.

It’s a good looking shotgun too, with crio barrels and chokes, alloy receiver and AA-grade satin walnut on the stock and forend.

#4: Shimano Zodias Casting Rods

The 2020 Viewer’s Choice winner for both casting rods and spinning rods is the newly updated Shimano Zodias Rods. Redesigned and even better than before, it delivers tournament caliber performance for the most discerning anglers and features proven Hi-Power X blank construction, resist blank twisting and ovalization aimed at a more accurate casting with greater strength and excellent sensitivity.

The new Zodias series also features a Carbon Monocoque handle that is mated with a CI4+ reel seat, providing an uninterrupted connection between bait and angler for increased sensitivity.

A steal at the price and certain to get a big smile on Christmas morning.

#3: Patagonia’s Bivy Down Jacket

In both men and women’s styles, Patagonia’s Bivy Down Jacket is a warm, water-resistant, recycled down (duck and goose down reclaimed from down products) jacket that provides the perfect combination of functionality and durability.

Featuring a nylon plain-weave shell with a cotton-like look and feel, and a reinforced yoke that offers an extra barrier for weather protection, the jacket comes with side-entry handwarmer pockets which are insulated, lined with soft microfleece and have snap-button closures for security.

Staying warm doesn’t mean you have to look shabby, and Patagonia’s new Bivy Down Jacket is perfect for the stylist outdoors.

#2: LifeStraw Steel Personal Water Filter

Drink from nature’s source without the risk of waterborne illnesses with the award-winning LifeStraw water filter technology. The addition of a 2-stage filtration system, sleek and durable steel straw body and hollow fiber membrane which filters out virtually all bacteria and protozoa, the LifeStraw Steel is a steal this holiday season.

Offering the additional benefits of a replaceable activated carbon capsule, which reduces chemicals such as chlorine as well as organic compounds—including pesticides and herbicides—for up to 100 liters, the result is better tasting and odor-free water, straight from the source.

#1: Roxant Grip Scope High Definition Wide View Monocular

The ultimate monocular for the avid outdoors enthusiast, with high-definition optical glass for the brightest and clearest view possible. The Roxant monoculars are known for their durability and can easily be tossed into a bag and taken out on an adventure of a lifetime.

Ships with handy accessories including a neck strap, cleaning cloth, carry pouch and retractable eyecup, but more than anything it comes with a patented grip. Featuring very little shake or slip concern and optics that will meet or exceed any outdoorsman’s expectations.