DULUTH — Anyone who wants to cut a Christmas tree in a national forest needs to get a $5 permit first, but now those permits are now available online.

Permits are available at recreation.gov. Search for the name of the forest and “Christmas Tree Permits.” You will need to set up or log into an existing Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction. You can also check out the rules and areas where trees can be cut.

As in the past, permits also can be purchased in person at national forest ranger stations.

“For many families, venturing into a National Forest to cut their Christmas tree for the holidays is a treasured tradition carried on for generations,” Ann Niesen, acting deputy forest supervisor for the Superior National Forest, said. “For families creating new traditions, a trip to their local forest to cut their own Christmas tree may be a thrilling experience as they discover the joy of hiking through the forest in search of the perfect holiday centerpiece.”