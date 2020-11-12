This weekend will feature a south breeze on Saturday and then more wind out of the northwest on Sunday. Watch for showers to move through the southeastern part of Minnesota and up through Wisconsin the second half of Saturday. Temperatures will be a little warmer on Saturday compared to Sunday.

We'll start off dry on Saturday, but showers will develop later in the day over southeastern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin.

It will be a little breezy at times on Saturday with a south wind for the eastern Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Highs will mainly make it into the 40s on Saturday with a few cooler areas in northern Minnesota.

Sunday could feature a few light snow showers. It does appear to be cooler and windy.

Winds will be out of the northwest to close the weekend. This will make it feel even colder all of Sunday.

Highs will range from 20s to 30s with a few 40s for South Dakota on Sunday. The northwest wind make it feel like teens for most of us. A few brief snow showers could linger over the area on Sunday.



