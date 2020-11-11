Mark Lewer recently submitted this photo of a female bobcat and her kitten, which he took on Nov. 6 near his home between Laporte and Guthrie, just south of Bemidji.
"We have seen her dash through the yard several times this summer," Lewer said. "By the time you saw her and recognized what it was, she was gone. On Nov. 6 she was more interested in hunting by the pond and stayed around for several minutes. I took a bunch of photos through the office window and she left. By the time I had downloaded the photos to my computer, she returned with her juvenile kitten."