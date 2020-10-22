We'll kick off the weekend on a quiet and cold note for Friday evening into Saturday. Light snow will start to develop in the Dakotas on Saturday and eventually swing through the southern half of Minnesota on Sunday. Some areas have the potential to see 2-5" of new snow.

Expect a chilly, but relatively quiet close to the work week. Friday evening may feature more sunshine than clouds.

We'll wake to teens and 20s over the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Saturday morning will be chilly with light snow developing to the west.

The snow will slowly move through parts of the Dakotas later on Saturday into Saturday night.

Saturday afternoon will be cold with a large portion of the region in the 20s to lower 30s for high temperatures.

By Sunday, the snow will have mainly moved out of the Dakotas. Areas of light to moderate snow will still be possible over southeastern SD and the parts of southern Minnesota into northern Wisconsin.

We'll be cold again on Sunday with similar high temperatures compared to Saturday.



