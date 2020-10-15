This weekend will bring a chance of accumulating snow to portions of the upper Midwest and Northern Plains. Expect chilly mornings and a chilly breeze on Saturday with a cool Sunday to follow.

Areas of rain and snow showers will start to develop in the western Dakotas with an approaching low pressure system.

Parts of the Red River Valley and northern Minnesota will wake to chilly temperatures and rain/snow showers. Some accumulating snow will be possible by Saturday morning already.

The areas of rain and snow will continue through midday and afternoon hours across the Red River Valley and into northern Minnesota. Accumulating snow will be possible during this time as well.

As this system bringing the rain/snow pushes eastward, a strong and brisk northwest wind will pick up on Saturday.

Saturday will briefly get warmer in southern Minnesota and the southern half of Wisconsin, while areas to the north will be much colder.

Expect a dry and chilly Sunday.

Temperatures will be quite cold to close the weekend. Much of the region will be topping off in the 30s and 40s on Sunday. Although it will still be cold, some of the accumulations of snow will start to melt on Sunday.







