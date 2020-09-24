Colors are changing nicely across northern Minnesota and parts of northern Wisconsin. It does look like mild fall temperatures this weekend for some with a breeze for the Dakotas on Saturday and then much of the area on Sunday.

Fall colors are shaping up nicely for leaf peeping over northern Minnesota this weekend.

Although it won't be a washout, showers will be possible on Saturday. The showers look to line up mainly over eastern and northeastern North Dakota and Northern Minnesota.

Winds could get rather gusty across the Dakotas on Saturday. Lighter winds are expected for northern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin.

Highs will be mild overall for fall temperatures, but warmer air will still linger in southern Minnesota through the southern half of Wisconsin.

The breeze will filter into most of the region on Sunday with gusts topping off in the teens to 20s.

Sunday will be a little cooler for most of the region with highs topping out in the 50s and 60s.

A few showers will again be possible on Sunday. It doesn't appear to be a wash out, but if you are out and about I'd check the updated forecast on Sunday to see when and where showers will be lining up.



