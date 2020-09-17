Aquatic invasive species, known as AIS, are affecting waters all across our Northland Outdoors and taking the proper steps to slow the spread of invasive’s is vitally important for the future of our lakes and rivers.

In recent years, anglers have been leading the way in promoting and putting into practice the procedures boaters must use to keep invasive species at bay. But they are not the only users that need to do their part to help prevent the spread of AIS.

Need some inspiration for spending time outdoors? Watch all of the latest Northland Outdoors videos for tips, techniques and places to go.