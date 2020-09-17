Colors are already starting to slowly change after the cooler end to summer and start of fall. This weekend will feature plenty of wind for the Dakotas and Upper Midwest. Expect a dry weekend ahead with temperatures gradually warming into Sunday.

Friday evening will feature a mix of 50s and 60s over the region. Winds will generally be out of the southeast for much of the area. Expect plenty of sunshine as you are leaving work for the week.

Saturday morning will be cool for most, but chilly across eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Winds will start to pick up on Saturday with breezy conditions expected across the Dakotas and parts of Minnesota.

Saturday will be dry with warm September temps over North and South Dakota. Minnesota and Wisconsin will mainly top off in the 60s to near 70.

An approaching low pressure system will lead to more wind on Sunday. This south breeze could get gusty by the afternoon hours.

The winds will also help draw in a little warmer air to the region for Sunday. Highs will make it into the 70s and 80s for parts of Minnesota and the Dakotas. Northern and northeastern Minnesota and into Wisconsin will not get quite as warm, but a little warmer highs should be on tap compared to Saturday.



