ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking at least nine residents to serve on its fish and wildlife budget oversight committees.

Minnesotans who would like to serve on the committees are encouraged to submit an application beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9. The committees review how the DNR spends Game and Fish Fund dollars. The fund receives upward of $110 million every year.

"Committee members play important and valuable roles in conservation delivery here in Minnesota," Dave Olfelt, DNR Fish and Wildlife Division director, said via news release. "Through the budget oversight process, they have an opportunity to learn about and assess the DNR’s fish and wildlife management activities."

A link to submit an application will be available after Wednesday, Sept. 9, by visiting MNDNR.gov/gamefishoversight. The deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 30. DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen will appoint committee members to two-year terms.

Those interested "should have a strong interest in natural resource management and how it is funded, financial review, and working together," the release stated. Applicants must be residents of Minnesota and must have purchased at least one personal or commercial license for hunting, fishing or trapping since Jan. 1, 2019.

“We want committee members who represent Minnesota — people with a variety of experiences and perspectives who come from all corners of the state,” Olfelt continued.