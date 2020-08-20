ST. PAUL -- Black bears are naturally cautious animals that avoid human contact for their safety, but conflicts between people and bears can arise. To live peacefully with bears, humans play a part by being responsible for their behavior.

A shortage of natural foods is causing more bear-human conflicts in northern Minnesota as bears gravitate toward food sources at homes, cabins and campsites. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging the public to take the following precautions to keep bears away:

Protect your property

Remove food sources that could attract bears from properties or campsites. Dumpsters should be fitted with locking steel lids. Trash containers should be put in a locked shed or garage. Property owners also may erect an energized fence around a trash can to keep bears from getting into it. The DNR has information online about these fences.

Remove bird feeders

Bird feeders should be removed where bears exist in Minnesota until mid-November and spilled seed should be cleaned up. If one person in a neighborhood feeds birds, a bear will remain in the area.

When camping

Campers, especially those who use remote campsites, should follow “Leave No Trace” principles. Plan ahead. Pack out trash and dispose of it properly. Store coolers out of sight in a locked vehicle or in bear-resistant containers. Carry bear spray and learn to use it properly.

If you see bears

If bears are in the area, let your neighbors, homeowners association or lake-owners association and fellow campers know about it so everybody keeps potential attractants away from bears.

General tips to avoid bear conflicts

Black bears are the only bear species that lives in Minnesota. Bears are more common in the forested region of northern Minnesota but can live anywhere in the state if they find suitable habitat. They usually are shy and flee when encountered but become bolder when their natural foods are in short supply.

Don’t approach or try to pet a bear. Injury to people is rare but as with all wild animals, people need to be cautious and give bears plenty of space.

Store garbage in bear-resistant garbage cans or dumpsters. Keep garbage inside a secure building (not a screened porch) until the morning of pickup. If there is not a secure building to put bear attractants in, erect an energized fence around trash or any other item attractive to bears (e.g., fruit trees, animal feed, gardens and compost piles).

When camping, pack out trash, dispose of it properly, and store food in bear-resistant containers or in a locked vehicle or camper.

Avoid feeding birds from April 1 to Nov. 15. If you still wish to feed birds, hang birdfeeders 10 feet up and 4 feet out from the nearest trees. Use a rope and pulley system to refill birdfeeders, and clean up spilled seeds daily.

Do not leave food from grills and picnics outdoors, especially overnight. Standard coolers are not bear-proof, but there are lockable, bear-resistant models available.

Pick fruit from your trees and collect any fallen fruit promptly. If not feasible to pick all the fruit, protect trees from damage by using an energized fence.

Who to contact about bears

If bear problems persist after cleaning up food sources, contact a DNR area wildlife office for advice. For the name of the local wildlife manager, contact the DNR Information Center at (651) 296-6157 or (888) 646-6367, or find wildlife area office contact information on the DNR website.

The DNR does not relocate problem bears because it does not resolve the underlying issue, which is often unsecured attractants provided by people. Relocated bears may return or become a problem somewhere else.

For more about living and recreating in bear habitat, visit the DNR website. Additionally, the bearwise.org website offers excellent information.

Don’t shoot research bears

The Minnesota bear hunting season opens Tuesday, Sept. 1, and the Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and have radio collars.

Researchers with the DNR are monitoring about 20 radio collared black bears across the state, especially in bear hunting zones 27, 25 and 45, and in parts of the no-quota zone. Most of them are in or near the Chippewa National Forest between Grand Rapids and Bigfork. Others are near Voyageurs National Park or around Camp Ripley.

Photos of collared research bears and some research findings gained from them are available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/bear.