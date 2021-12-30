Many soda, juice and energy drinks come with added sugar. In two separate studies, researchers from the University of Illinois, Chicago found that when sugary beverages are sold with an added tax, sometimes called a soda tax, people consumed less of them. They also found that the tax is sustainable.

Soda taxes are designed to help people get healthier by providing them a financial incentive to consume less sugar.

"Our studies show that even after accounting for potential substitution behaviors, like cross-border shopping or selection of other items with added sugars, these taxes have a large, sustained impact on reducing volume and grams of sugar sold from sugary beverages," says Lisa Powell, a professor of Health Policy and Administration. "This suggests that taxes may permanently reduce the demand for sugary beverages and help to lower rates of health harms that are associated with added sugars."

For the studies, the researchers compared sugary beverages sold in Seattle, where there's been a soda tax since 2018 and Portland, OR, where there is not a soda tax. They found people in Seattle consumed less sugary drinks than people in Portland.

How much is the tax? The researchers say that prices increased 1.04 cents per ounce. So if you buy a 20 oz. drink that has a tax, you'd pay an extra 20.8 cents. And that, according to the research, is enough to get people to cut back.

What's the big deal with added sugar in drinks? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website notes that frequently drinking sugary beverages is associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, kidney diseases, non-alcoholic liver disease, tooth decay, cavities, and gout, a type of arthritis.

When you check labels, the CDC lists the following ingredients sugary sweeteners: brown sugar, corn sweetener, corn syrup, dextrose, fructose, glucose, high-fructose corn syrup, honey, lactose, malt syrup, maltose, molasses, raw sugar, and sucrose. They also note that sugar-free sodas do not have the added sugar.

Not everybody is a big fan of the implementation of this sort of tax. But the research did provide evidence that the tax may provide a positive influence on public health.

The two University of Illinois Studies were published in the Journal of Public Health Policy and JAMA Open Network.

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.