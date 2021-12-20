The holidays wouldn't be the same without the music. For many listeners, Chip Davis, creator of Mannheim Steamroller, has become a Christmas classic. In addition to his multi-platinum Christmas records, Davis developed a type of 3D sound that he installs in hospitals and wellness centers to help patients and healthcare providers relax.

"It's a way to help people who are going through operations or procedures feel like they are somewhere else," says Davis." Somewhere comforting and peaceful where they can relieve their mind of stressors."

Research shows that music may help lower blood pressure, cortisol levels and even reduce pain. A study published in the Open Heart Journal from the British Cardiovascular Society shows that people who have chest pain after heart attacks experience less anxiety and pain if they listen to music for 30 minutes a day. And an article in Progress in Brain Research reveals that music may lower levels of cortisol (a stress hormone) and blood glucose. A quick Google search results in many other articles about the potential health benefits of listening to music.

I'll have more about Davis' project that explores the use of music to boost the health of both mind and body in an upcoming article. But for this story, we'll focus on the music of the season, because for so many people, holiday tunes are therapy for body and soul.

Listen or watch the Health Fusion video/podcast for the interview with Chip Davis.

