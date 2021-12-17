Remember the holiday movie "A Christmas Story"? It's the one in which Little Ralphie asks Santa for a Red Rider air rifle. Santa responds, rather snarkily by saying, "You'll shoot your eye out, kid." Poor Ralphie wanted that toy so badly.

The truth is, Santa had a point. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a report about toy injuries. The organization noted that in the year 2020, an estimated 198,000 toy-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2020. And 75% of those injuries were sustained by kids 14 years or younger.

Dr. Jeff Louie, a pediatric emergency physician with the University of Minnesota, wants to help keep your kids injury-free this holiday season. He has tips on how to make sure your kids' toys are safe.

"Look at the package and make sure it says 'nontoxic'," says Louie. "Make sure it's age appropriate, and If you have a battery powered toy, make sure batteries are screwed in and secure."

Louie says batteries and magnets can be very dangerous if swallowed. If your child swallows either, contact your health care provider. And make sure stuffed toys are well made.

"Young children will find a way to tear it apart and eat whatever is inside," says Louie.

Watch or listen to the Health Fusion podcast to hear more information from Dr. Louie about toy safety, including how to prevent bonks on the head, video game safety and how not to shoot your eye out with toys that fire projectiles.

