Research about the health benefits of nature continues to expand. A study by researchers at the University of Cambridge and the University of Sussex in the UK found that kids who increased their connection to nature during the first COVID-19 lockdown were likely to have lower levels of behavioral and emotional problems than kids whose connection to nature stayed the same or decreased -- regardless of their socio-economic status.

They also found that kids who were not from affluent families didn't increase their connection to nature as much as kids who were from more affluent families. So they didn't get the same benefit. Why the difference? The researchers say one reason could be that kids with less means didn't have as much access to nature.

Another founding was that kids who decreased their exposure to nature during the lockdown tended to have an increase in sadness, anxiety and episodes of acting out.

“We know that access to and engagement with nature is associated with wide-ranging benefits in children and adults, including lowering levels of anxiety and depression, and reducing stress,” said Samantha Friedman, a researcher at the University of Cambridge.

Friedman and colleagues say results strengthen the case for nature as a low-cost method of mental health support for children. They suggest that more effort should be made to help kids connect with nature -- both at home and at school.

“This might be a bit daunting to some, but it doesn’t have to be camping in the woods and foraging for food – it really can be as simple as going for a walk near your house or sitting outside for 10 minutes a day,” says Friedman.

This study is published in the journal, People and Nature.

