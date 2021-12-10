Rochester — The Commonwealth Fund publishes a state-by-state analysis of racial and ethnic equity in U.S. health care. Their recent report shows racial and cultural health disparities have gotten worse since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The statistics are there," says Frances Fernandez, faculty director for the Health Services Management Program at the College of Continuing and Professional Studies at the University of Minnesota. "Look at African American women and the mortality numbers for black women in the United states in 2021. We're stull seeing women dying, infants dying because they're not getting the proper care."

Fernandez says that the US has the best health care in the world. And it's time to make a change.

"Having a person that looks like you, that speaks like you, that was brought up like you or understand what what your culture is about really makes a big difference," says Fernandez.

Listen to the podcast or watch the video for an in-depth discussion about health and wellness disparities and ideas about solutions.

