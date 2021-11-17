Researchers from University of Nottingham found in a study that exercise not only reduced pain for people with arthritis, but it also reduced their inflammation by prompting the release of cannabis-substances called endocannabinoids.

The inflammatory benefit of exercise is not new information, but how it happens is. They found that excercise releases the cannabis substances by altering your gut's microbes.

For the study they divided people into two groups. One group did strength training and the other didn't. Participants who did the exercise intervention had not only reduced their pain, but they also had more microbes in that produce anti-inflammatory substances in their guts and they had higher levels of endocannabinoids.

One of the study authors says that as interest in cannabidiol oil supplements increases, it's important to know that exercise can get similar substances going in your body.

This study is published in the journal Gut Microbes

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.