"REM behavior disorder is a fascinating condition that gives us a window of what's happening in the brain during sleep," says Howell. "The disease is common and it becomes more common as we get older. We're studying it because people who have RDB are at high risk to go on to develop Parkinson's disease and other related diseases. "

Howell adds that RBD often shows up 10 to 15 years before symptoms of the other diseases are apparent.

"The NAPS study was started so we could get a baseline understanding of what is going on in patients' brains and to watch them over time," says Howell. "Our ultimate goal is to develop a cure for Parkinson's disease and related diseases."

Ray Merrell, an RBD patient, is passionate about being an advocate for people with the disease and is enrolled in the NAPS study. He describes what it's like to have the disorder.

"I would have very vivid dreams and I would act them out," says Merrill. "Some of them are rather bizarre. I'd be running away from something or fighting something. I'd punch in the air or I'd find myself on the floor."

Merrill says, one time, he even dented the wall with his head after jumping out of bed.

