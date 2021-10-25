Nervousness, enthusiasm and strength are often interpreted differently among men and women. For example, a dad who gets excited, animated and loud during their kid's ball game may come across as enthusiastic, while a women displaying the same emotions may seem irrational or hysterical.

Not fair, right? Researchers from the University of Michigan looked into the differences in how emotions are interpreted between men and women. They found that while there may be biases behind interpretation, men and women are both similarly emotional. And that emotional high and lows are due to many factors. In other words, for women, it's not all about the hormones.

For the study, the researchers followed groups of men and women for 75 days to lean more about daily emotions, both positive and negative. Even when taking women's cycles into account, they found little or no difference in emotions between men and women, suggesting that men's emotions fluctuate as much as women's' do, but likely for different reasons.

The researchers say women have historically been excluded from some studies about emotions because hormone fluctuations can't be controlled in experiments. And that their data provides evidence that such a view is misguided.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.