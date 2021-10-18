Dr. Jo Lane, an Australian National University clinical psychologist, says in an article that when she asks people about how they're doing in regards to COVID-19, many say they're tired and irritable. That does not surprise her, especially since the pandemic has lasted a lot longer than many had anticipated. So Lane dug into her colleagues' research into self care and compassion and came up with three tips for handling the "COVID Crankies."
- Acknowledge how you're feeling. It's OK to be annoyed and worn out, but you need to address those issues. If you're exhausted, take a break, turn off your phone, exercise, eat well, get some sleep, hang out with friends or get out and enjoy nature.
- Remember that you're not alone. We're all in this thing together. Strong social connections help, so check in with friends and family. Or confide in someone you trust, such as a health care provider, mentor, teacher or spiritual leader.
- Be mindful. Mindfulness, or paying attention to what's happening now, helps to break cycles of negative thoughts and rumination. Step back and refocus. Journaling, taking a break from social media and embracing gratitude are ways that can help realign your perspective.
