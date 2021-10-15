My guest is Justin Juskewitch, M.D. , a Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center transfusion medicine specialist. He says some other hospitals around the country have had to delay elective surgeries because of blood supply issues.

"If you're eligible to donate, you really can, through your whole blood donation, help save a person's life," says Juskwitch. "It's a way for all of us to give back to our community in a unique and powerful way."

He says if you want to donate, contact your local blood donation center. You may also contact the American Red Cross. If you're interested in contacting Mayo Clinic's Blood Donor Center, call (507) 284-4475 to schedule an appointment. If you are not able to schedule your donation in advance. Link to Mayo Clinic’s Minnesota Blood Program Center website.

We start the interview with why the shortage is happening. He also fills us in on some of the swag and treats donors get in return for their donations, cookies included. His favorite? You'll have to listen to find out.

