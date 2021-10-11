Every fall, my friend, David Strauss, keeps a family tradition going by making his Grandma Marge's homemade applesauce. This version is yummy alone, on ice cream or baked into pies, muffins and breads. Applesauce can be healthy and nutritious, especially if you don't add to much sugar.

Apples are low-calorie, no-fat and high fiber. They also contain high amounts of antioxidants, which help protect against diseases, such as cancer and heart disease. A study in the publication, Nutrition Journal, goes into detail about the health benefits of apples. It's not a new study, but in my opinion, the authors explain things very well. They note that most of the antioxidants and fiber are in the skins of apples. The flesh contains much smaller amounts. For this applesauce recipe, we cook the apples with the skins on, but then we remove them.

David says that this handed-down recipe has not been written anywhere. The amounts listed below are meant to be increased or decreased, depending on how much applesauce you want to make. I threw out a number – 6 (a half-dozen) just for starters.

Ingredients:

Apples. Your choice of variety. David uses Paula Reds.

Water: ½ Cup, more or less to reach desired consistency.

Cinnamon: 1/8 tsp or to taste.

Sugar: 1 TBSP or to taste.

Directions for when using food mill as in video:

Core and quarter apples (leave skin on). Place in pot, add water and cook on medium heat until desired consistency (approximately 15 minutes for 6 apples). Remove from heat and put through food mill to remove skins. Add sugar and cinnamon (adjust amounts to taste) Serve and enjoy!

Directions for when NOT using a food mill:

Peel, core and quarter apples. Place in pot, add water and cook on medium heat until desired consistency (approximately 15 minutes for 6 apples). Remove from heat. Stir in sugar and cinnamon to taste. Serve and enjoy!!!

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.