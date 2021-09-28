The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says they haven't yet identified the source of the outbreak that's hit at least 29 states.

Salmonella is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. Salmonella bacteria typically live in animal and human intestines, and are shed through feces. Common sources of the bacteria are contaminated water or food, including raw meat, raw eggs and fruits and veggies.

Most people exposed to salmonella don't get symptoms. And most healthy people recover within a few days without specific treatment.



"Salmonella infection can cause a variety of symptoms. Most commonly, it causes some abdominal pain, nausea and diarrhea," says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious diseases physician. "However, people who have weakened immune systems, young children, pregnant women or people who have other issues with their digestive system may have more severe symptoms."

Rajapakse says most people get better on their own and don't need antibiotics, but if you're in a high risk category or have severe symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. The CDC asks that you also contact your local health department to help them pin point the location of the source.

