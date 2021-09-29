Yes, people have told me I could be my husband's sister. From what I'm learning, that's pretty typical.

Studies have shown that we tend to gravitate towards people of similar backgrounds, education levels and even body weights. It's called assertive mating.

In a new study, researchers from Tohuku University in Japan say the link goes way deeper than that. They looked at more than 34,000 couples from Japan and the Netherlands and found couples shared similar lifestyle habits and physical traits such as smoking, drinking, weight, waist circumference, and body mass index. Plus, the couples also had similarities in blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides levels, hypertension and diabetes.

Many of the health-related similarities happened even if spouses were not genetically similar, which highlights the importance of making healthy lifestyle choices. It seems how you and your partner live can be reflected in how healthy you both are.

I guess married couples really are united in life and health.

The study is published in the journal Atherosclerosis.

