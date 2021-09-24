My guest is Dr. Christopher DeSimone , a cardiologist and electrophysiologist at Mayo Clinic who diagnoses and treats people with atrial fibrillation (A-Fib). He says A-Fib is caused by electrical issues in the heart and treating it is sort of like caging a tiger. And he says the way exerts approach treatment is changing.

"There's new research that shows treating the bad rhythms and getting people back into a normal heart rhythm sooner is really beneficial," says DeSimone.

Treatment has been such that some people without symptoms could stay in a-fib for periods of time, as long as their heart rate stayed below a certain level. Watch as DeSimone discusses causes, symptoms and treatment options for A-Fib.

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.