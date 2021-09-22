Time-restricted eating, also known as intermittent fasting is when you limit when you eat food to certain hours of the day. It's a very popular diet trend and people use it to lose weight and get healthier.

A manuscript published in the journal Endocrine Reviews reveals that consuming all of your daily calories within the same 8 to 10 hours every day may help prevent and manage chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

One of the article's authors say that people who are trying to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle should pay more attention to when they eat as well as what they eat. Time-restricted eating is an easy-to-follow and effective dietary strategy that requires less mental math than counting calories.

The researchers say some additional benefits of time-restricted eating include improved sleep, a reduced risk of obesity and a better quality of life.

They say recent studies have shown that genes, hormones and metabolism rise and fall at different times of the day. Matching when we eat to the body’s internal clock can maximize health and reduce the risk of several health issues.

Talk to your health care provider to make sure intermittent fasting is safe for you.

