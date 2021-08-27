Here’s some information bout organ donation that will wake you up: every day, 22 people die waiting for an organ and a new person is added to the waiting list every 10 seconds. That data is from LifeSource, a nonprofit in the upper Midwest that specializes in the process of organ donation.

My guests for this podcast are Dr. Ty Diwan, a Mayo Clinic transplant surgeon, and Angel Uddin, an organ donation and health disparities advocate. They join me to talk about the need for diversity in organ donation. Why is that important? Well, some groups of people are more likely to need a transplants than others. For example, African Americans are at greater risk of kidney failure than white people. And if someone needs a transplant, there’s a better chance that they’ll have a match from somebody in a similar community. You don’t have to get a kidney from a person of the same race, but it increases your chances of a match.

"A more diverse and larger donor pool means more people will get the gift of life," says Diwan.

