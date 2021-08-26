My friend, Maka Boeve, has a lovely home, but not much room for a vegetable garden. With the help of some neighbor kids who want to grow vegetables to donate to a local food shelf, she created tiered gardens out of wooden pallets and some stairs.

If you want to try this project, you'll need a pallet, garden mesh, a staple gun, staples, potting soil and plants.

"Growing food is wonderful way for me to help get my family excited about eating vegetables," says Maka. "Without a lot of room, I'm able to grow herbs, lettuce, broccoli, peppers, cabbage, zucchini and tomatoes by using pallets."

A study from the University or Texas shows that kids who are involved in growing and learning how to cook vegetables at school may eat more of them. So I am an advocate of getting young friends and your families interested in growing produce. And pallets are a way to fit gardens into small spaces.

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.

Sign up for Viv Williams' Health Fusion newsletter