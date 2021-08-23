COVID-19 and especially the spread of the delta variant have created a whole new set of challenges this year. And now, children across the US are returning to school during this same time, creating many questions for families.

In this "Mayo Clinic Q&A" podcast, Dr. Angela Mattke, a Mayo Clinic pediatrician and host of #AskTheMayoMom, is joined by two experts in pediatric infectious disease to discuss the important precautions families can take to keep their kids safe and in school. Also on the program, tips from an elementary school principal to help your child prepare for the school year.

