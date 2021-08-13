When my friend, Dr. Shaun Dowdy, is not busy saving lives, you might find him in his backyard where he created a magical, natural prairie. What was once a large lawn that required a lot of mowing is now a treasure filled with flowers, grasses, bees and other critters.

In the process of researching how to restore land back into a prairie, Dowdy has become quite an expert. Listen and watch as he takes us on a tour.

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.