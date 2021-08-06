Knee pain from osteoarthritis is very common. If you suffer from it, you'll want to listen to my guest, Dr. Michael Stuart . In the world of orthopedics and sports medicine, he's a superstar. He's a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, the chief medical and safety Officer for USA Hockey, and has been the team physician for a bunch of national teams, including the U.S. men's Olympic and World Cup hockey teams. He's also involved in the NHL and a medical supervisor for the International Ice Hockey Federation.

He's a virtual encyclopedia of information and our chat in this episode is about what you can do and what treatments are available to help reduce arthritis knee pain.

"All of these nonoperative measures are designed to hopefully help the pain a bit," says Stuart. "But let's face it, they're not going to cure the problem."

If you're not quite ready to go under the knife for a knee replacement and want to learn about what might help you postpone the inevitable, this discussion is for you. Stuart outlines what's available now and what scientists are researching for the future. We're covering a lot of options, from weight loss and over-the-counter pain meds to injections to stem cells and other exciting stuff happening in the laboratory.

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.