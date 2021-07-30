The COVID-19 era has helped many people become experts at video conferencing. We use it for both work, play and health care appointments. But a new study suggests that the technology is not all that great if your virtual appointment is for a speech disorder.

Researchers at Boston University wanted to see if video conferencing technology was good enough for clinicians to use for the evaluation of speech disorders. They tested several popular platforms and found out that each one had their own acoustic foot print. Each one had their own sound. Plus, pitch was different that in real life, as were other vocal traits, such as loudness.

This study was published in the Journal of Speech Language and Hearing Research.

